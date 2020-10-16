China's economy seen expanding at a faster pace in Q3 – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of analysts showed that the Chinese economic growth is likely to expand in the third quarter at a faster pace than seen in the previous quarter amid a rebound in domestic consumptions.

Key findings

“The world's second-largest economy is expected to have grown 5.2% in July-September from a year earlier, faster than the second quarter's 3.2%.”

“Year-on-year forecasts by 51 analysts polled by Reuters ranged from 2.5% to 7.2%.”

“On a quarterly basis, GDP is expected to have grown 3.2% in July-September compared with a rise of 11.5% in the previous quarter.”

The official Chinese Q3 GDP data is due to be released on Monday, at 2200 GMT.