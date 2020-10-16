China's economy seen expanding at a faster pace in Q3 – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of analysts showed that the Chinese economic growth is likely to expand in the third quarter at a faster pace than seen in the previous quarter amid a rebound in domestic consumptions.
Key findings
“The world's second-largest economy is expected to have grown 5.2% in July-September from a year earlier, faster than the second quarter's 3.2%.”
“Year-on-year forecasts by 51 analysts polled by Reuters ranged from 2.5% to 7.2%.”
“On a quarterly basis, GDP is expected to have grown 3.2% in July-September compared with a rise of 11.5% in the previous quarter.”
The official Chinese Q3 GDP data is due to be released on Monday, at 2200 GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.7100 ahead of key US data
AUD/USD trades below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7096 for the first time since May 18. A close below that SMA support would validate the bearish view put forward by the daily chart indicators. All eyes remain on the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment data.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.00 as Trump, Biden answer questions
USD/JPY is trading in the red, heading towards 105.00. US President Donald Trump, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden answer questions in the “town hall” style. Japan press earlier reported rejecting US proposals to raise bars for Chinese telecommunication companies.
Gold eases from $1,911/12 resistance confluence
Gold fades upside momentum while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,910.72. 200-bar EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September’s downside limit immediate upside. Three-week-old support line restricts short-term declines below the $1,900 threshold.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: It's really an employment survey
American consumers are a long way from recovering their optimism of the beginning of the year and the lull of the last two months will continue until the election sorts out the economic policy for next year.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.