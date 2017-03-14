China's economy looking more stable? - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group explained that the risk of a steep slide in China’s economy has reduced.

Key Quotes:

"Li Wei, the director of the Development Research Center of the State Council said, adding the country had moved through an “L-shaped” pattern of slowing to now “horizontal” growth."

"Likely persistence of capital outflows in China over the rest of the year could constrain monetary policy and may lead to more activist fiscal policy if the govt’s growth target is to be met, while domestic liquidity conditions likely to tighten further, which would impact small and mid-sized banks, according to Moody’s."