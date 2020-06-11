China's economy could achieve “impressive” recovery – Deutsche Bank

Michael Spencer, Deutsche Bank's Chief Economist and Head of Research for Asia Pacific, said in a recent interview with CNBC, China’s economic recovery could be very impressive.

Key quotes (via Xinhua)

“China's economy could have a "very impressive" recovery and achieve growth.

Most of the world's main economies are easing strict lockdown measures imposed to contain the COVID-19 spread, and are relieved from recession. But China is, in general, regarded as one of the few ones that could still grow.

Expect growth of 5 to 6% in April-June, quarter to quarter, following a contraction in the first quarter.

The domestic demand part of the Chinese economy has recovered well.”