China’s economy continues booming after record first quarter – Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s latest analytical piece highlights a pick-up in activity and hopes of strong inflation to suggest China’s strong economic recovery.
“China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery,” said the piece.
It was also mentioned, “That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory.”
The piece also quotes a survey of 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc. to conclude that confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit is far from over and weighing on the pound
The pound benefited from the positive market’s mood, ending Friday and the week with gains in the 1.3870 price zone. UK data released at the end of the week was generally encouraging.
NZD/USD: New Zealand Holiday tests bulls within familiar territory near 0.7200
Having rise for four consecutive weeks, NZD/USD remains on the front foot around 0.7200 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair respects mildly positive risk barometers amid holidays at home.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.