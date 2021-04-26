China’s economy continues booming after record first quarter – Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s latest analytical piece highlights a pick-up in activity and hopes of strong inflation to suggest China’s strong economic recovery.

“China’s economy continued to boom in April from the record growth in the first quarter, with strong exports and rising business confidence supporting the recovery,” said the piece.

It was also mentioned, “That’s the outlook of an aggregate index combining eight early indicators tracked by Bloomberg, which remained unchanged from March in strong expansionary territory.”

The piece also quotes a survey of 500 companies by Standard Chartered Plc. to conclude that confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, picked up for a second month.