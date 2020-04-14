China’s Custom Spokesman: Foreign trade is resilient, there are signs of recovery

Following the release of China’s Trade Balance report, a spokesman from the country’s Customs department said that the foreign trade is resilient.

Global economy faces mounting downward pressure, uncertainties on the rise.

There are signs of recovery for foreign trade from Jan-Feb period.

Domestic demand played important role in promoting imports as things return to normal.

Shrinking international demand will impact our exports.

China's foreign trade encountering bigger difficulties.

Difficulties facing foreign trade cannot be underestimated.

China is confident in its ability to ensure stability in foreign trade and minimize impact of coronavirus outbreak.

As we gradually implement the phase 1 deal with the US, we have seen some positive developments.

Asked about implementation of phase 1 trade deal with the US, says we cannot neglect negative impact of COVID-19.

China's Q1 exports to the US down 23.6%, imports from the US down 1.3%.