China's crude oil imports from Russia jump 54% y/y in JulyBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s customs office released the country’s crude oil import data for the month of July, showing that Russia remains the biggest oil supplier for China for the fifth straight month.
Key Details:
China's July crude oil imports from:
Russia up +54% y/y at 1.17mln (barrels per day) bpd
Saudi Arabia down -0.8% y/y at 940,000 bpd
Iran up +0.45% y/y at 568,720 bpd
Iraq up +16.2% y/y 857,020 bpd
Angola down -17.5% at 921,520 bpd
USA at 173,810 bpd
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.