Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong, via the Business Times, noted that the Chinese credit growth is seen losing momentum as the PBOC faces a reckoning after revving its credit engine for years.

Key Quotes:

"China's credit engine is running out of gas"

"Regulatory tightening, higher interest rates and a liquidity squeeze will likely weigh on credit growth in coming months"