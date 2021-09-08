China's crackdown is aimed to promote a healthy economy – People’s Daily

The Chinese media outlet, the People’s Daily, is out with the latest editorial, citing that the country’s regulatory moves are aimed to promote a healthy economy.
Key quotes
“China is imposing fresh regulations on its industries to promote their healthy development and the country's long-term economic policy remains unchanged.”
“Reform measures are aimed at supporting the development of the private economy and the purpose of clarifying regulations, drawing bottom lines, and setting up "traffic lights" is to guide companies to obey the leadership of the ruling Communist Party.”
Market reaction
USD/CNY is trading modestly flat at 6.4629, as of writing, under perturbed by the ramping up of the Chinese regulatory crackdown and a US dollar pullback.
