China's CPI rises to 2.8% y/y in July, beats estimates – Aussie keeps 0.6800

According to the latest data published by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday, the Chinese Consumer Price Index (MoM) came in at 0.4% in July vs. +0.2% exp and -0.1% last while the Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose to 2.8% last month vs. 2.7% exp and 2.7% booked in June.
Meanwhile, China’s Producer Price Index (YoY) (July) arrived at -0.3% in vs. -0.1% exp and 0.0% last.
The mixed Chinese data had little impact on the Aussie Dollar, leaving the AUD/USD pair firmer just ahead of the 0.68 handle.
About China CPI
The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It is a measure of retail price variations within a representative basket of goods and services. The result is a comprehensive summary of the results extracted from the urban consumer price index and rural consumer price index. The purchasing power of the CNY is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A substantial consumer price index increase would indicate that inflation has become a destabilizing factor in the economy, potentially prompting The People’s Bank of China to tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.
