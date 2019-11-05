China's Communist Party: Will steadily push forward Yuan internationalisation

China's Communist Party’s (CCP) on Tuesday said that they will effectively fend off and resolve financial risks in China, as reported by Reuters.

"We will steadily push forward Yuan internationalisation," the CCP further added in a statement. "We will improve the negative list system for foreign investment-state media."

These remarks don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was adding more than 2% on the day 1.820%.