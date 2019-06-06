China’s CommerceMin: US tariff deadline extension will not change tariff date

More headlines are crossing the wires from the Chinese Commerce Ministry, with the key ones found below.

US tariff deadline extension will not change tariff date.

China, Russia companies sign deals totaled over $20bln.

China unreliable list does 'not' target specific sectors, companies.

Companies, that observe law, contracts do not need to worry.

The US changed position in talks, so should not accuse China.

The US should show sincerity, correct wrongdoing for talks.

China will not compromise on the main principles.