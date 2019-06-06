China’s CommerceMin Spokesman Gao: China to take retaliatory measures if US escalates trade war

China’s Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao is reported by Reuters, as saying that there is no winner in a trade war.

Additional Comments:

Continuous trade war to hurt US economy, employment.

US ignoring China’s sovereignty and core interest can only backfire.

China to take retaliatory measures if US escalates trade war.

Future directions of trade talks depends on US.

Hopes US treats China’s white paper on trade seriously.

US ultimate pressure, escalation on trade tensions have caused serious setbacks to trade talks.

US claims of China taking advantage of US in bilateral trade is groundless.

China will fight till end if us decides to escalate trade tensions.

Not heard of any Pres. Xi Jinping trip to S.Korea.