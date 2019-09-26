China’s CommerceMin: Preparing for making progress in trade talks in October

The Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, with the key comments on the trade issue found below.

China, US in close contact to prep for high-level talks.

Sides are preparing for making progress for trade talks in october.

No winner in a trade war.

China’s unreliable list is to defend fair market orders.

Unreliable list will not target any firm, country, person.

Working on unreliable list now, still going through procedure on introducing unreliable entity list.

Welcomes US firms to invest in China, will firmly protect their legal rights.

Still discussing details with the US side on October trade talks.

China companies have made significant purchases of US pork, soybeans.

Chinese firms are inquiring pricing on purchases on purchases of US agriculture products.