China’s CommerceMin: China Vice FinMin Liao Min will leave on Wednesday for US for trade talks

China’s Commerce Ministry is out with the latest update on trade, citing that China Vice Finance Minister Liao Min will leave on Wednesday for the US for trade talks.

The visit is upon an invitation from the US side and will pave the way for the 13th round of China-U.S. high-level economic and trade consultations in October in Washington, Xinhua reports.

The market mood remains cautious, despite the trade progress, as investors remain nervous ahead of the key FOMC decision due on Wednesday. USD/JPY holds firmer above the 108.00 while Asian stocks trade mixed amid falling Treasury yields.