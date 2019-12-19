China’s CommerceMin: China, US trade teams maintaining close communications on signing the Phase One deal

Fresh comments are hitting the wires from the Chinese Commerce Ministry on the trade issue, citing that China and US trade teams are maintaining close communications on signing the Phase One deal.
Additional Comments:
No new information at this time on the talks with the US.
Trade deal content is to be disclosed after the deal is signed.
Refrains from confirming if trade deal will be signed in January.
Rules on implementing foreign investment law are coming soon.
Negotiations between China and the EU over a bilateral investment treaty are on track, and the two sides continue to strive for the early completion of the talks.
This comes after China announced new tariff exclusions for US imports, including –
- White oil
- Food-grade microcrystalline paraffin
- Metallocene high density polyethylene
- Adhesive
- Linear low density copolymer of ethylene and 1-octane
- Copolymer impact grade polypropylene
Meanwhile, USD/JPY continues to waver above 109.50 while the Aussie looks to extend upbeat Australian jobs data led gains towards 0.6900.
