China’s CommerceMin: China, US trade teams maintaining close communications on signing the Phase One deal

Fresh comments are hitting the wires from the Chinese Commerce Ministry on the trade issue, citing that China and US trade teams are maintaining close communications on signing the Phase One deal.

No new information at this time on the talks with the US.

Trade deal content is to be disclosed after the deal is signed.

Refrains from confirming if trade deal will be signed in January.

Rules on implementing foreign investment law are coming soon.

Negotiations between China and the EU over a bilateral investment treaty are on track, and the two sides continue to strive for the early completion of the talks.