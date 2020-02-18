China's Commerce Ministry: Will step up polices to stabilise foreign investment

China will stabilise foreign trade, foreign investment and consumption to minimise the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.

"China will encourage firms to boost imports of medical supplies and agriculture goods," the statement further read, per Reuters. "Will step up polices to stabilise foreign investment, underpin confidence of investors."

Risk aversion

This statement failed to provide a boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 2.55%.