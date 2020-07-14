China’s Commerce Ministry: Will defend legal rights of Chinese firms against US

In a statement published on Tuesday, China's Commerce Ministry said The US' warning over risks faced from maintaining supply chains associated with human rights abuses in Xinjiang is harmful to China, the US and the whole world.

The ministry urged the US to cease the wrong action and noted that they will take necessary measures to defend the legal rights of Chinese firms.

Market reaction

This statement doesn't seem to be having an impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.13% on the day at 96.40.