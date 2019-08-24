China’s Commerce Ministry warns US to stop wrong trade actions or face consequences

China’s Commerce Ministry issued a statement on the renewed trade dispute with the US on Saturday, warning the US to stop wrong trade actions or face consequences.

Key Comments:

China strongly opposes the US decision to raise tariffs on $550 bln worth of Chinese imports.

Strongly urges the US not to misjudge the situation, immediately stop its wrong actions.

The US should not underestimate the determination of the Chinese people.

All consequences would be borne by the US if it does not stop its wrong actions on trade.

US unilateralism and bullying trade protectionism, maximum pressure violate consensus reached by the head of both nations.