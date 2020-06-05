China’s Commerce Ministry vows countermeasures against US list on 33 entities

China’s Commerce Ministry is out with a statement on Friday, citing that it vows countermeasures against the US list on 33 entities.

Further comments

“The abuse by the US of restrictions on exports is benefitting no one.”

“China will ensure it protects the legal rights of Chinese firms.”

Market reaction

Despite the risk-on market profile, the US dollar is attempting another recovery across its main peers, suggesting that investors could be weighing in the above statement.

AUD/USD is falling back towards 0.6970 after hitting five-month tops of 0.7013. USD/JPY is defending gains around 109.25.