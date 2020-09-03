China to take a necessary response to the US diplomat rules, said the country’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

New US restrictions are illegal, not legitimate. President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at China international fair for trade in services on September 4.

Earlier today, a report crossed the wires, via Bloomberg, citing that China is reportedly planning substantial policy changes to its 3rd generation semiconductor industry for the next five years through to 2025, in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement of several restrictions over Chinese diplomats in the US.

China's new tech export rules do not target any specific company, the Commerce Ministry said separately.

AUD/USD has bounced-off a critical support just near the 0.7300 level, as the aussie bears fail to benefit from the resurfacing US-Sino concerns.

At the press time, the post trades at 0.7315, still down 0.30% on a daily basis. Despite the bounce, the downside bias remains intact amid a bearish technical set up.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures turn positive to trade at 3582.