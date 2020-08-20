China’s Commerce Ministry: To hold trade talks with the US in coming days

At its weekly press briefing on Thursday, China’s Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao Feng announced that China and the US have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days".

The trade talks are scheduled to evaluate the progress made on their Phase 1 trade deal at the six-month mark after it was reached in January, he noted.

These comments confirm the Bloomberg report, which cited that the US and China plan resumption of the delayed trade talks.

When asked about the US tightening restriction on Huawei, Feng said that they will take all necessary measures to firmly protect Chinese firms' legitimate interests.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry said that they have decided that Hong Kong will suspend an agreement with the US on some legal cooperation.

Market reaction

The risk-off sentiment eased off a bit on the above comments, with S&P 500 futures recovering losses to trade above 3,360 levels.

AUD/USD headed back towards 0.7200, now trading around 0.7185, modestly flat on the day.