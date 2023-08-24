China's Commerce Ministry: China will state its stance on economic and trade matters of concern

On US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's visit to China, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, “China will state its stance on economic and trade matters of concern.”
“We will push financial institutions to expand credit to businesses,” the Ministry said.
China’s Commerce Ministry also called on the US to cancel potential arms sales to Taiwan.
Market reaction
AUD/USD fails to find any inspiration from the above headlines, currently trading at 0.6450, down 0.39% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains near 1.0850, awaits key US data, Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is defending mild gains near 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair has come under renewed selling pressure, as the US dollar manages to find its feet ahead of the top-tier US data releases and the Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2700 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2700, paring latest gains in European trading hours this Thursday. Weak UK PMIs-led dovish BoE expectations weigh on the pair amid a broad US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, Jackson Hole conference.
Gold price capitalizes on US Dollar’s correction as focus shifts to Jackson Hole
Gold price recovered confidently as the US Dollar and Treasury yields faced selling pressure after S&P Global reported weak preliminary PMI data for August. Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole might outline the benefits of higher interest rates for a longer period.
XRP price battles decline to $0.50 as Ripple prepares for trial in Q2 2024
XRP price is preparing for a 55% price rally with two bullish catalysts. South Korean investors' preference for XRP and the latest developments in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. These two catalysts are likely to push XRP price higher in the short term.
Jackson Hole Preview: Powell poised to keep markets on edge, three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to leave all options open at a highly anticipated speech. The robust US economy implies an even more hawkish tone, signaling rates will need to stay high for longer than expected.