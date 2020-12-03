China’s Commerce Ministry: Anti-dumping duties on Australian wine will last up to four months

Addressing an online news conference on Thursday, China’s Commerce Ministry’s spokesman Gao Feng said that the temporary anti-dumping measures on wine imports from Australia will last up to four months.

However, they could be extended to nine months under special circumstances, Gao added.

He further said that the ministry will set final anti-dumping measures on Australian wine according to the law.

