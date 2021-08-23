China’s Commerce Minister: Foreign trade may face more complicated situation next year

“Foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year,” China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said in a statement on Monday.
He said this could likely be due to base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“China's cross-cyclical macroeconomic policy will help economic fluctuations stay within a reasonable range,” Wang added.
AUD reaction
AUD/USD is unperturbed by the above comments, keeping its range near-daily highs of 0.7164, up 0.41% on the day.
