China's Caixin services PMI rises to 52.1 in August, Aussie keeps weekly tops

China's Caixin services PMI for August came in at 52.1 vs. 51.6 last, which showed that the composite business activity growth improves to a four-month high.
Meanwhile, the Composite Output Index eased to 51.6 in August from July’s reading of 50.9.
Quotes from Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:
“The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index rose to 52.1 in August from 51.6 in the previous month, indicating a slight improvement in the services sector.
The gauge for new business stayed in expansionary territory and edged up, while the one for new export business dropped — although it remained in positive territory — suggesting that domestic demand was stronger than foreign demand. The employment measure jumped notably, pointing to the sector’s strengthening capability to absorb workers.
Both gauges for input costs and prices charged by service providers moved further into expansionary territory, implying an enhanced upward trend in prices. The measure for business expectations also stayed in positive territory and moved up, reflecting companies’ increasing confidence in their prospects.”
The Aussie held the higher grounds near-weekly tops of 0.6782 on the upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI data, with in-line with estimates Australian Q2 GDP helping keep the sentiment buoyed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji
EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday - an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. The pair also created a bullish Dragonfly Doji candle on Tuesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory
Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, Pound fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY regains 106.00 on BOJ-speak, firmer S&P futures
USD/JPY is inching higher back above the 106 handle amid BOJ's Kataoka's dovish comments and a rise in S&P 500 futures. The spot attempts recovery from disappointing US ISM data-led drop.
Gold fluctuates around $1550 while looking for fresh catalysts
Amid a lack of fresh trade/political news, Gold remains little changed below $ 1550 so far this Wednesday. Bullion traders recently turned risk-averse mainly due to the absence of details of the likely September US-China trade meeting.
US Manufacturing ISM: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.