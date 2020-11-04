China's Caixin Services PMI beats estimates with 56.8 in October

China's Caixin services PMI for October came in at 56.8 vs. 54.8 last, which showed that the business activity growth accelerated amid stronger client demand.

The Composite Output Index rose from 54.5 in September to 55.7 in October.

Key findings

Business activity expands at the second-steepest rate since August 2010.

Total new order growth accelerates despite a further dip in export sales.

Business confidence improves to the highest level since April. 2012

AUD/USD trims losses

The upbeat Chinese Services PMI numbers are offering some reprieve to the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD bounces back to 0.7150 following a slide to 0.7125.

US election results dominate the market sentiment.