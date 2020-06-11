China’s Cabinet Adviser: Not easy for China and US economies to decouple

At a regular briefing on Thursday, Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to the Chinese Cabinet and former Vice Finance Minister, said that it’s not easy for China and US economies to decouple.

Additional comments

“Expects China's economy to rebound sharply in Q3.”

“China, US should resume timely communication on trade and other issues. “

“There is very big room in fiscal and monetary policy to support economy.”

“Central bank should provide liquidity and interest rate environment to support govt bond issuance.”

“There is no need to monetize fiscal deficit. “

“China should prepare for long battle in preventing and resolving financial risks.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD is nursing losses just below the 0.6950 level, as the above comments offer little reprieve to the AUD bulls.

The spot was heavily sold-off amid broad US dollar rebound and tested the 0.6900 support area in the last hours.