China's auto sales to remain level with last year – Xinhua

News reports from China’s Xinhua, based on a new report on China's auto industry, said that automobile sales in China will be around 28.1 million units this year, flat from the 2018 level.

Sales of passenger vehicles will be about 23.7 million units while that of new energy vehicles (NEV) may rise to 1.6 million units from 1.26 million units in 2018, an increase of about 27%, the report further said.

Additionally, China had stayed the world's largest auto market for 10 consecutive years and accounted nearly 30.6% of the global auto sales during last year, as per the news report.