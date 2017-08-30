China’s August manufacturing PMI firmer, beats expectations

The official China manufacturing PMI for August came-in at 51.7, beating the consensus forecasts of 51.3 and 51.4 last. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI eased to 53.4 in August versus 54.5 last.

Upbeat Chinese manufacturing PMI data, as published by the Nation Bureau of Statistics (NBS), should serve as a positive input for the Antipodeans, with the Aussie now flirting with daily tops of 0.7923.