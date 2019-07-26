China’s Assistant CommerceMin: US firms keen to participate in China's import expo despite trade spat

Reuters reports the latest comments by the Chinese Assistant Commerce Minister, as he says that the US firms are keen to participate in China's import expo despite the ongoing trade frictions.

Further Headlines:

China will further lower import tariffs. China's import expo aims to promote balanced development in imports, exports. China's import expo aims to promote high-quality imports.

This comes as a welcome news ahead of the US and Chinese trade teams meeting in Shanghai next Monday.

However, the risk assets such as the Treasury yields, Antipodeans and Asian equities shrug off the trade positive headlines, as the dust settles over the ECB/ strong US data aftermath.