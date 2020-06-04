China’s Agriculture Ministry: Beijing is continuing its purchase of US soybeans

China’s highly-influential news outlet, Global Times, reports the latest comments from the Agriculture Ministry, confirming that Beijing is continuing its purchase of US soybeans.
Additional quotes
“State-owned firms have bought over 180,000 tons that will be delivered in "export peak season" in Oct and Nov.”
“Foreign media reports claimed China halted soybean purchase.”
On Monday, Bloomberg quoted some sources, saying that the Chinese government officials have told major state-run agricultural firms to pause purchases of some American farm goods, including soybeans, as Beijing evaluates the tensions with the US over the issue over the Hong Kong new security law.
Market reaction
The aussie dollar fails to react to the above comments, as AUD/USD drops back below 0.6900 amid a fresh leg up in the US dollar across its main competitors.
Currently, the spot drops 0.46% to 0.6888.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.
Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus
The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.
Gold: Bounces back above $1,700 to keep buyers hopeful
Gold prices recover from immediate support line, 50-day SMA. The yellow metal’s failure to close below 50-day SMA, not to forget a six-week-old ascending support line keeps the buyers hopeful. Risk reset, cautious mood ahead of the ECB also favors the buyers.
WTI justifies Wednesday’s Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00
WTI extends pullback from $38.30, stays above 100-day SMA. EIA crude inventories, news concerning BP’s exit from Gulf of Mexico fail to support energy buyers. US dollar recovery, market’s risk reset weigh on the black gold’s prices.