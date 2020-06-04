China’s Agriculture Ministry: Beijing is continuing its purchase of US soybeans

China’s highly-influential news outlet, Global Times, reports the latest comments from the Agriculture Ministry, confirming that Beijing is continuing its purchase of US soybeans.

Additional quotes

“State-owned firms have bought over 180,000 tons that will be delivered in "export peak season" in Oct and Nov.”

“Foreign media reports claimed China halted soybean purchase.”

On Monday, Bloomberg quoted some sources, saying that the Chinese government officials have told major state-run agricultural firms to pause purchases of some American farm goods, including soybeans, as Beijing evaluates the tensions with the US over the issue over the Hong Kong new security law.

Market reaction

The aussie dollar fails to react to the above comments, as AUD/USD drops back below 0.6900 amid a fresh leg up in the US dollar across its main competitors.

Currently, the spot drops 0.46% to 0.6888.