China’s Agriculture Ministry approves imports of all US poultry, poultry products

According a statement release on China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs’ website on Monday, China approved the import of all poultry and poultry products from the US, per Reuters.

Li Jinghui of the China Poultry Association said that the new announcement would also allow for the import of live birds, benefiting companies including Aviagen and Cobb-Vantress Inc, both based in the United States and among the world’s biggest poultry breeding companies.

This comes after China and the US officially cut tariffs on each other’s goods on Friday for the first time in nearly two years, as a part of their preliminary trade deal reached last month.

Cautious optimism prevail across the markets heading into Europe, with the Aussie maintaining the lead amongst the G10 currencies, in the wake of China’s economic support to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.