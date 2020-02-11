China’s Adviser Zhong: Coronavirus situation improving in some provinces

Chinese Government Medical Advisor Zhong Nanshan said on Tuesday that China coronavirus situation improving in some provinces, with new diagnoses declining.

China coronavirus outbreak may peak later this month and then plateau, based on the current model and trend.

China's new coronavirus has been very contagious up to this point, compared with SARS should permanently ban trade in wildlife.

It is unclear if coronavirus is being spread by 'superspreaders'.

China needs stronger, more powerful disease control system.