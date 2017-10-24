China’s 2017 GDP growth seen higher at 6.8% - Reuters poll

Results of the latest Reuters poll showed that a majority of the economists polled see China’s 2017 GDP higher at 6.8%.

Key Findings:

China's 2017 GDP growth rising to 6.8% vs 6.7% in 2016 and 6.6% prev forecast in July

2018 GDP 6.4% vs 6.3% prev f/c

PBOC seen keeping benchmark interest rates steady at least through Q2 2019

PBOC seen cutting banks RRR 50bps in Q2 2018 vs prev f/c pf Q1 2018