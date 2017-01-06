China Xinhua – US withdrawal from Paris Agreement is huge set back

President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris accord is being met with criticism at home and across the globe.

"As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country," Trump said in a White House Rose Garden announcement.

Xinhua, news agency is the official press agency of the People's Republic of China, says US withdrawal from the Paris Accord is a huge setback for global efforts against climate change.