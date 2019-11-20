China is not willing to link the Hong Kong human rights bill that was approved by the United States Senate on Tuesday to trade negotiations, CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon said, citing Chinese academics.

"Bet is Trump won’t use as bargaining chip," Yoon tweeted out. "I’m told Trump unconcerned with “ideology”, i.e. human rights, rather wants a deal for the campaign."

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered modestly following these comments but was still down 1.75% on the day at the time of press.