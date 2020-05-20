China won’t fire first shot in trade war with Australia – Global Times

While citing Aussie Agriculture Minister David Littleproud’s refrain from trade war with China, Global Times mentioned that the statement hints at the hope that the recent trade rows between China and Australia could be limited to barley and beef, unless there is a new conflict between the two sides.
Key quotes
Given the principles of free trade and reciprocity to which China has long adhered, there are reasons to believe that China will not take the initiative to start a trade war so long as no party deliberately escalates tensions further.
However, we hope the Australian can release more goodwill and take more measures to repair its relationship with largest trading partner China.
It would be of little concern if Australia wanted to go to the World Trade Organization to seek a tariff resolution with China. Its willingness to get back on track to resolve trade disputes is welcome, because China has always supported the settlement of trade disputes within the framework of open and transparent international trade rules.
On the Chinese side, there is ample evidence to show its decisions on beef and barley imports were made on the basis of facts. According to Chinese statistics, Australia's barley imports to China increased by 67.14 percent from 3.87 million tons in 2014 to 6.48 million tons in 2017, with the import price down more than 31 percent from $288.72 per ton to $198.05 per ton.
In view of past experience, China won't be the one to take the first provocative step, but it should be noted that any further attempt to confuse malicious COVID-19 inquiries with trade would only exacerbate the tensions, driving bilateral trade off track.
FX implications
The news adds to the market’s cautious optimism, which in turn favors the Aussie strength. However, the fresh update on the US-China tussle seems to weigh on the risk-tone sentiment by the press time. That said, the AUD/USD pair seesaws around 0.6600 by the press time of early Thursday morning in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY attempts recovery above 107.00 amid risk-on sentiment
USD/JPY fails to extend Wednesday’s losses from 107.99 to 107.33. Risk-tone remains mildly positive as Wall Street cheers hints for further easing. US-China, Aussie-Sino tussles largely ignored, no major updates on the virus.
AUD/USD defying gravity and macro/geopolitical fundamental risks
AUD/USD bears are lurking, depending on equities. FOMC minutes are released today was a non-event with markets looking for clues on what to expect. Committed bulls seeking a test of the 200 DMA, 0.6660s.
Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins
The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins. Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved...
Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750
The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.