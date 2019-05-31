China will take major retaliative measures against the US on the Huawei issue – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, was on the wires last minutes, tweeting about China’s readiness to retaliate against the US on the Huawei issue.

Tweet:

“Based on what I know, China will take major retaliative measures against the US placing Huawei and other Chinese companies on Entity List. This move indicates Beijing will not wait passively and more countermeasures will follow.”