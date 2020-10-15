China: Will resolutely defend territorial integrity, maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait

While reiterating its dislike for the US favors Taiwan, China recently announced that the American presence in Taiwan Strait undermines peace and stability in the disputed region.

Additional comments from the dragon nation mention that it will resolutely defend territorial integrity while also maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Earlier in the week, China’s Washington Embassy lashed out at the US passage of the three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan.

It’s worth mentioning that Chinese President Xi Jinping also disliked youth performance in Hong Kong and Macau while advising them to return to the mainland the previous day.

Additional updates suggest the Chinese military follows the US destroyer in Taiwan Strait while staying on the high alert.

Market implications

With the direct verbal attack on the US, the news offers an additional burden on the market sentiment at a time when the absence of American fiscal stimulus already drags down the mood. As a result, stocks in Asia-Pacific join the S&P 500 Futures to print intraday losses below 1.0%.