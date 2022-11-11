Reuters reported that China will not relax its COVID-19 measures but will keep improving them according to the changing epidemic situation and mutation of the virus and will be more scientifically accurate in their implementation, a disease expert said.

''China is very cautious in every adjustment it makes in its COVID policies, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday, citing Wang Liping, a researcher from the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.''

''In its first meeting since being formed last month after the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress, the Politburo Standing Committee said China's epidemic prevention measures must not be relaxed, according to state media on Thursday.''

Meanwhile, China's covid cases are the highest since April. Beijing reports 64 new local symptomatic coronavirus cases (previous 34), 54 asymptomatic cases for Nov 10 (prev 61).

China Reports 1,209 New confirmed coronavirus cases in Mainland on Nov 10 (prev 1,185). Elsewhere:

China's Guangzhou reports 225 new local symptomatic.

Coronavirus cases, 2,358 asymptomatic cases for Nov 10.

China's Chongqing reports 782 new local covid cases for Nov 10.

As for the markets, there is the possibility that the US Dollar will bounce back to life on such implications to global growth: