China will issue a warning on the risk of studying in the US – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, was on the wires last minutes, tweeting about China looking to issue warning on risks of studying in the US.

Tweet:

“Based on information I received, China will issue a warning on the risk of studying in the US. This warning is a response to recent series of discriminatory measures the US took against Chinese students and can also be seen as a response to the US-initiated trade war.”