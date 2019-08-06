China will firmly respond to any action that harm’s China sovereignty – China Press

China’s state media is out with the latest headlines from the Chinese authorities, citing that it will respond firmly to any action that harm’s China sovereignty.

Hong Kong belongs to China, anyone who tries to curb china's development will fail.

Anyone that tries to destroy Hong Kong’s prosperity, one country two systems principle will face consequences.

The US politicians should immediately stop colluding with separatists in Hong Kong.

The US politicians should immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong and china's internal affairs.