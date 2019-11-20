China widely expected to trim lending benchmark LPR - Reuters

China is widely expected to cut the one-year loan prime rate on Wednesday, according to a survey of traders and analysts.

All 64 respondents in the snap survey expected a cut in the new benchmark interest rate. Thirty-seven respondents also expected another cut in the five-year. About 45% of all respondents predicted a 5-basis-point cut in both one-year and five-year LPRs, according to Reuters.

The one-year loan prime rate currently stands at 4.20% per annum.