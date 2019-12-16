China watchers gear up for ‘noisy ceasefire’ despite completion of phase one deal – SCMP

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) came out with the news that conveys a lack of optimism surrounding the trade relations between the United States (US) and China.
Key quotes
US-China trade war phase one deal largely welcomed, but businesses and former trade officials wary of getting carried away.
Geopolitical issues provide ample potential for the deal to get interrupted, while text needs to be translated, legally scrubbed and proofread, state media said.
In the world of trade agreements, however, the US-China phase one deal is a short one. The Trans-Pacific Partnership final text ran to over 5,000 pages. This deal, on the other hand, is a mere 86-pager. The deal that Beijing torpedoed in May, meanwhile, was close to 150 pages.
Generally, trade advocates would prefer a more substantive deal, but there is also an acknowledgment that reopening the negotiations could provide plenty of room for disagreement.
FX implications
While AUD/USD drops to the sub-0.6880 area after the news, USD/JPY shows no negative signs due to the release. The mediate release indicates pressure building upon the details of the US-China trade relations despite recently agreed phase-one. The same could weigh on the commodity-linked currencies and market sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
