China watcher: Future of US-China relations more difficult than Trump expects - CNBC

In an interview with CNBC late-Thursday, a prominent China watcher and president of consulting firm Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer, noted, “The environment for the entire Trump administration on China is going to be much more challenging to negotiate and I don't think Trump has gotten his head around that yet."

Bremmer added, “Navarro is a smart and credible guy, a real academic and not a crazy. The problem is that [partnership] was the one thing that was a mechanism to get all of America's allies on board with U.S.-led trade as opposed to China-led trade."

CNBC reported, “Trump announced Wednesday that outspoken China critic and economist Peter Navarro will head a newly formed National Trade Council. Navarro has run for office as a Democrat.”