China wants US to remove tariffs to reach $50 billion imports of US farm goods - Bloomberg

Citing people familiar with talks, Bloomberg on Tuesday reported that China has asked the United States (US) to remove tariffs so they could ramp up their import of agricultural goods to $50 billion.

This headline didn't have a significant impact on the mixed market sentiment on Tuesday. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 3% on a daily basis at 1.680%. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Futures was up 0.25% to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day modestly higher following Monday's choppy action.