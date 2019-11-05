China wants a more balanced trade deal - SCMP

Citing a source familiar with the internal government discussions, Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post on Tuesday reported that China wants to see firmer commitments from the United States on lifting tariffs to finalize the trade deal.

"Source says that Beijing needs America to be more responsive to its concerns if it wants Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the US to sign a ‘phase one’ agreement," said SCMP's Wendy Wu. "China is worried that it may have made too many concessions and wants something from Washington to make the deal more balanced."

This report had no negative impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up more than 4% on the day.