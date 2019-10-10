China Vice Premier Liu: Willing to cooperate with the US on trade balance, market access and investors' protection

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is on the wires now, via Xinhua, making some comments amidst the trade talks with his US counterparts.

Key Quotes:

China is willing to reach agreement on matters that both sides care about and to prevent friction from further escalation.

China-US economic and trade relations are very important, with global influence.

Chinese side came with great sincerity.

Willing to cooperate with the US on trade balance, market access and investors' protection.

The risk sentiment is seen getting a fresh lift on the above comments, with USD/JPY reaching fresh session highs near 106.70 while Treasury yields advance 1.50%.