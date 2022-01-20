China, US top diplomats brace for the first meeting of 2022

Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan are preparing for a crunch meeting on core national security concerns, per South China Morning Post (SCMP).
The news also mentioned sources familiar with the matter as saying, “But the two sides remain deeply divided on protocol and agenda items.”
The key US and Chinese representatives were to meet on January 10 but couldn’t due to the political rift among the world’s top two economies over boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, as well as a call by US lawmakers for the UN to publish a report on Xinjiang, the news mentions.
“The US wants to press Beijing over China’s nuclear build-up, while China believes Washington should take the initiative and reduce its vastly larger arsenal first,” said SCMP.
Other issues that could be discussed in the meeting are, “Taiwan, the South China Sea, the East China Sea, Xinjiang and Hong Kong,” per the news.
FX implications
The news should help the Antipodeans and commodities to keep the latest recovery moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Decentraland holds support but MANA may return to $2
Decentraland price action is, at present, very indecisive. However, while the overall outlook is bearish – especially within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, there is evidence that a turnaround to the upside may be coming soon.
When real rates are negative for a sustained period, is it a sign of looming recession?
We agree that inflation should moderate this year due to the money side of things, but worry that monetary policy is powerless against most of the supply chain issues, commodity prices, greedy consumer goods companies, and that weird labor shortage.