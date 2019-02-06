China: US responsible for failed trade talks, Beijing open to negotiations

According to the white paper on China’s official position on the trade negotiations with the United States prepared by the State Council Information Office, the U.S. should "bear the sole and entire responsibility" for the collapse of trade talks. As per reported by the South China Morning Post, "The more the U.S. government is offered, the more it wants," the document read.

While presenting the document, Wang Shouwen, China’s vice-minister for commerce, noted that China remained committed to "credible consultations based on equality and mutual benefit," but added that they would “not give ground on matters of principle."

In the meantime, China's retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods kicked in on Saturday.